Sanju Samson completes 8,000 T20 and 1,000 T20I runs: Stats

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has completed 8,000 runs in T20 cricket. The dasher reached the landmark with his fourth run in the fifth T20I against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Friday. Samson also completed the 1,000-run mark in T20Is with his 5th run. Notably, this was Samson's maiden appearance in this series. He replaced Shubman Gill. Here's more.

Information Samson entertains fans with a 37-knock The 5th T20I saw Samson score an impressive 37-run knock from 22 balls. He smashed 4 fours and 2 sixes (SR: 168.18). Samson added a 63-run opening stand alongside Abhishek Sharma (34) inside 6 overs. George Linde cleaned Samson up in the 10th over.

Stats Six tons in the format Playing his 320th T20 match as per ESPNcricinfo, Samson has gone past 8,000 runs (8,033) at 30.08. While his strike rate is over 136, his tally includes six tons and 51 fifties. The just concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy recently saw him cross 2,000 runs in the T20 tournament. Across 83 SMAT matches, he has tallied 2,067 runs at 30.39.

T20Is 1,000 runs in T20Is With his fifth run, Samson became the 13th Indian to complete 1,000 runs in T20Is (1,032). Playing his 52nd game, the batter averages 25.80 as his strike rate is 148.06 from 44 innings. He owns three tons and as many fifties in T20Is. Each of his three tons came while opening the innings last year.