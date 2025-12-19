Quinton de Kock features in his 100th T20I: Key stats

South Africa's Quinton de Kock is making his 100th T20I appearance. The veteran southpaw will be making this landmark appearance in the 5th T20I against India in Ahmedabad on December 19, Friday. The star batter is South Africa's highest run-scorer in T20Is. On December 16, de Kock was picked at his base price of ₹1 crore by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

Stats 2nd South African player to earn 100 caps in T20Is As per ESPNcricinfo, de Kock is now the 2nd South Africa player to earn 100 caps in T20Is. David Miller owns the most appearances for the Proteas. The veteran middle order batter is making his 130th T20I appearance in this ongoing clash versus India. Reeza Hendricks is the only other player with 90-plus appearances. He is making his 90th appearance.

Information Highest scorer for SA in T20Is As mentioned, de Kock is SA's highest scorer in T20Is. From 99 matches, he has amassed 2,706 runs at 30.40. He owns 1 century and 17 fifties. He has also posted 9 ducks. His strike rate reads 139.19.