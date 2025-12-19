Quinton de Kock features in his 100th T20I: Key stats
What's the story
South Africa's Quinton de Kock is making his 100th T20I appearance. The veteran southpaw will be making this landmark appearance in the 5th T20I against India in Ahmedabad on December 19, Friday. The star batter is South Africa's highest run-scorer in T20Is. On December 16, de Kock was picked at his base price of ₹1 crore by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2026 mini-auction.
Stats
2nd South African player to earn 100 caps in T20Is
As per ESPNcricinfo, de Kock is now the 2nd South Africa player to earn 100 caps in T20Is. David Miller owns the most appearances for the Proteas. The veteran middle order batter is making his 130th T20I appearance in this ongoing clash versus India. Reeza Hendricks is the only other player with 90-plus appearances. He is making his 90th appearance.
Information
Highest scorer for SA in T20Is
As mentioned, de Kock is SA's highest scorer in T20Is. From 99 matches, he has amassed 2,706 runs at 30.40. He owns 1 century and 17 fifties. He has also posted 9 ducks. His strike rate reads 139.19.
Do you know?
One of the two SA batters with 100-plus sixes
De Kock is one of the two South African batters with 100-plus sixes in T20Is. De Kock has hit 110 maximums. Miller leads the way for the Proteas with 129 sixes.