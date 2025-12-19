5th T20I, Varun Chakravarthy floors South Africa with 4/53: Stats

Team India spinner Varun Chakravarthy picked 4/53 from his 4 overs against South Africa, handing his side a 30-run win in the 5th and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Despite conceding runs, Chakravarthy bowled two brilliant overs as India got the job done. Earlier, India scored 231/5 in 20 overs. In response, the Proteas managed 201/8. Here's more.

Bowling Chakravarthy shines with a four-fer Chakravarthy made his presence felt with the ball. He started well, dismissing Reeza Hendricks in his 1st over. He was hit for runs in his 2nd over of the contest. Chakravarthy returned in the 13th over and picked two wickets off successive balls. In his final over, he got George Linde to complete his four-fer. He conceded three sixes in his final over.

Stats A maiden four-fer and a brilliant 2025 calendar year Chakravarthy clocked 4/53 from his 4 overs. He was hit for six sixes and three fours in his 4-over spell. In 33 T20I matches, he now owns 55 scalps at 14.87 (ER: 6.96). This was his maiden four-fer (5w: 2). In the 2025 calendar year, Chakravarthy ended with 36 wickets for India from 20 matches at 13.19 (4w: 1, 5w: 1).

Information Chakravarthy wins Man of the Series award Chakravarthy was adjudged Man of the Series award as India won 3-1. He claimed 10 wickets from 4 matches in this series. Overall versus the Proteas, he has collected 22 T20I wickets from 8 matches at 11.36.