5th T20I, Varun Chakravarthy floors South Africa with 4/53: Stats
What's the story
Team India spinner Varun Chakravarthy picked 4/53 from his 4 overs against South Africa, handing his side a 30-run win in the 5th and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Despite conceding runs, Chakravarthy bowled two brilliant overs as India got the job done. Earlier, India scored 231/5 in 20 overs. In response, the Proteas managed 201/8. Here's more.
Bowling
Chakravarthy shines with a four-fer
Chakravarthy made his presence felt with the ball. He started well, dismissing Reeza Hendricks in his 1st over. He was hit for runs in his 2nd over of the contest. Chakravarthy returned in the 13th over and picked two wickets off successive balls. In his final over, he got George Linde to complete his four-fer. He conceded three sixes in his final over.
Stats
A maiden four-fer and a brilliant 2025 calendar year
Chakravarthy clocked 4/53 from his 4 overs. He was hit for six sixes and three fours in his 4-over spell. In 33 T20I matches, he now owns 55 scalps at 14.87 (ER: 6.96). This was his maiden four-fer (5w: 2). In the 2025 calendar year, Chakravarthy ended with 36 wickets for India from 20 matches at 13.19 (4w: 1, 5w: 1).
Information
Chakravarthy wins Man of the Series award
Chakravarthy was adjudged Man of the Series award as India won 3-1. He claimed 10 wickets from 4 matches in this series. Overall versus the Proteas, he has collected 22 T20I wickets from 8 matches at 11.36.
Do you know?
Chakravarthy claims his 2nd four-fer in T20s
Overall in T20s, Chakravarthy has claimed 179 wickets from 138 matches (135 innings) at 21.20. This was his 2nd four-fer. He owns three five-wicket hauls.