Suryakumar Yadav posts 13.62 average in 2025 calendar year (T20Is)

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav had a dismal 2025 calendar year in T20Is. The senior cricketer perished for a paltry score of 5 runs off 7 balls in the 5th India versus South Africa T20I in Ahmedabad on Friday. Suryakumar came into bat when India were 97/2 in the 10th over. He was dismissed shortly thereafter (115/3) to perish quickly once again. Here's more.

Information Another failure on offer for the Indian skipper Suryakumar came in with a solid platform set for him to build India's innings further. However, he failed to showcase his authority before Corbin Bosch dismissed him. Suryakumar backed himself to go big and and was caught.

Stats A dismal calendar year as SKY falters After scoring 12 runs in the 1st T20I in Cuttack, Suryakumar perished for 5 runs in New Chandigarh. In the 3rd T20I, Suryakumar scored 12 runs in Dharamsala. And now, he managed 5 runs in Ahmedabad. Playing his 21st T20I this year (19 innings), Suryakumar managed 218 runs at 13.62. His strike rate was 123.16. His best score in T20Is this year was 47*.