How did Abhishek Sharma fare in T20s this year? Stats

Indian batter Abhishek Sharma scored a neat 34-run knock from 21 balls in the 5th and final T20I against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The star aggressor added 63 runs alongside Sanju Samson inside six overs after India were asked to bat. This was his final T20 innings in 2025. Here we decode Abhishek's performance in T20s this year.

Stats 1,602 runs and a strike rate of 202.01 in 2025 In 41 T20s, Abhishek managed 1,602 runs at an average of 41.07, as per ESPNcricinfo. He finished with a strike rate of 202.01. The star player smashed three centuries and 9 fifties. He went on to smoke 108 sixes, besides hitting 158 fours. Abhishek finished as the top scorer among Indian batters in T20s this year.

Information His performance for India in T20Is this year As many as 859 of his T20 runs in 2025 came for Team India in T20Is. In 21 matches, the southpaw averaged 42.95 and owned a strike rate of 193.46. He smashed one century and five fifties. Abhishek hammered 54 maximums.

Breakdown Breaking down Abhishek's stats in 2025 (India, IPL and SMAT) As mentioned, Abhishek scored 859 runs for India in T20Is this year from 21 matches. The dasher, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, hit 439 runs from 13 matches in IPL 2025 at 33.76 (100s: 1, 50s: 2). In 6 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches, Abhishek amassed an impressive 304 runs for Punjab at 50.66 (100s: 1, 50s: 2).