A look at Washington Sundar's IPL journey in numbers

India's Washington Sundar has built his reputation as a reliable and economical off-spinner across formats. Despite battling multiple injuries over the years, Sundar's all-round attributes have made him valuable. The spin-bowling all-rounder is also handy with the bat across phases. He will continue to play for Gujarat Titans in the impending Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Here are his IPL numbers.

Journey His journey in IPL Sundar, who started as an emerging batter, featured for India in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup. He made his IPL debut in 2017, having replaced Indian legend Ravichandran Ashwin at Rising Pune Supergiant. From 11 matches, the all-rounder had an economy rate of 6.16, as RPS reached the final. Sundar later played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad before moving to GT.

Numbers A look at his numbers According to ESPNcricinfo, Sundar has taken 39 wickets from 68 IPL games at an average of 36.82. Despite being a spinner in a batter-friendly league, his economy rate is under 8 (7.69). With the bat, he has scored 511 runs from 45 innings at a strike rate of 126.17. Notably, his batting strike rate in the 2025 season was 166.25 (133 runs).

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Information Injuries have marred his career Although Sundar has been a reliable asset, perpetual injuries have marred his career. Notably, the all-rounder has played more than 10 matches in a season across only two of his nine IPL campaigns.

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