U-19 Asia Cup: Mohit Ulva reflects on his match-winning performance
What's the story
Mohit Ulva, the star of India's Under-19 cricket team, has opened up about his match-winning performance in the U-19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan. Batting at number 10, Ulva played a key role in India's successful chase of 338 runs at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) on Saturday. He was awarded Player of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 49 runs.
Mental fortitude
Ulva reveals his mindset during the tense final over
Reflecting on his mindset during the tense final over, Ulva said he was confident of getting the job done despite India's position in the match.
"Nothing much. I just had belief in myself and faith in God," he said after the match.
"I knew I was a bowler, but I also believed that I was an all-rounder."
Game plan
'I was just waiting for that 1 ball'
India needed eight runs from the final six deliveries, with Pakistan needing just one wicket to seal the title.
The equation came down to three runs from the last ball, but Ulva held his nerve and struck Ahmed Hussain for a boundary to complete the chase.
"I was just waiting for that one ball. I knew I could hit a boundary and finish the game," he said after hitting the winning shot.
Team effort
Ulva praises Manal Chauhan's support
Ulva also credited the support he received from Manal Chauhan and Chigurupati Venkata, who remained at the other end during the closing stages.
Manal scored 47 off 32 balls and shared a 57-run partnership with Ulva before being dismissed in the 48th over.
"The momentum he created by going out to bat before me and setting things up was incredible," said Ulva about Manal's contribution.
Strategy
Batting at number 10 worked in my favor, says Ulva
Ulva revealed that batting at number 10 had also worked in his favor, describing it as a lucky position for him.
He said the team had entered the chase with confidence, believing the flat pitch and their strong batting line-up gave them a chance to chase the target.
Captain Lakshya Raichandani led with an innings of 80 runs while Aaryavir Sehwag contributed with another 58 runs.
Match details
Pakistan post a strong total in the final
Pakistan posted a total of 337/9 with Usman Khan scoring a century (107) while Abdul Qadir (80) and captain Farhan Yousaf (60) contributed significantly.
For India, Kavya Patel was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets while Chigurupati Venkata took three wickets.
Rizwanullah picked up three wickets for Pakistan in India's chase while Niqab Shafiq took two wickets.