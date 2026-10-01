ODI World Cup 2027 schedule: All you need to know
What's the story
The 2027 ICC ODI World Cup will kick off with the riveting India-Australia clash at Newlands, Cape Town, on October 7. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the mega event, which includes 57 matches across four phases: Super Series, group stage, Super 7 phase, and knockouts. Meanwhile, the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host the final and the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan. This venue also hosted the 2003 World Cup final between Australia and India.
Match schedule
India's group-stage fixtures and venues
Along with Australia, India will take on Pakistan in the group stage on October 10 in Johannesburg.
India's other group-stage matches include Afghanistan on October 14 in Tshwane, an unnamed qualifier on October 17 in Bloemfontein, and Zimbabwe on October 24 at Victoria Falls.
Notably, the India-Zimbabwe match will be the first World Cup game at the new Mosi-oa-Tunya Stadium and also the last of this stage.
Opponents
Groups and India's double-header days
Group A of the World Cup features India, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and Qualifier.
Meanwhile, Group B has New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh, and Qualifier B.
The group stage will have 12 double-header days with India featuring on four of them: October 10 (vs Australia), October 14 (vs Afghanistan), October 17 (vs Qualifier A), and October 24 (vs Zimbabwe).
Tournament structure
What is the Super Series?
The tournament will kick off with a three-team Super Series in Windhoek on October 2.
It will feature the second, third, and fourth-placed teams from the ODI World Cup Qualifier. The top team will secure a spot in the group stage.
As of September 30, 2026, the qualification cut-off date, 10 of the 14 teams were confirmed: hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe as well as the eight top-ranked sides in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings.
Team allocation
What is the Super 7 phase?
The remaining four spots will be filled through the ODI World Cup Qualifier, with the winner directly making the group stage and three teams qualifying for Super Series.
The ICC has pre-seeded seven positions for the Super 7 phase to provide greater certainty around fixture pathways and venue allocations.
India are A1, Australia A2, Pakistan A3, England AB4, New Zealand B1, South Africa B2, and Sri Lanka B3.