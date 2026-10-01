ODI World Cup 2027 schedule: All you need to know

Along with Australia, India will take on Pakistan in the group stage on October 10 in Johannesburg.

India's other group-stage matches include Afghanistan on October 14 in Tshwane, an unnamed qualifier on October 17 in Bloemfontein, and Zimbabwe on October 24 at Victoria Falls.

Notably, the India-Zimbabwe match will be the first World Cup game at the new Mosi-oa-Tunya Stadium and also the last of this stage.