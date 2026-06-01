ICC approves pink-ball trial in day Tests: What it means

In a major move, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved the trial of using a pink ball in day Test matches. The decision was made during a meeting held in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The change is aimed at reducing the impact of bad light on play and maximizing match time. However, both teams must agree to this change before the start of each match or series.

Trial details Pink ball trial for day Tests The pink ball trial is specifically designed for day Tests, with the intention of allowing play under lights and minimizing time lost due to bad light. Until now, pink balls have been used only in day-night Tests. In a statement, the ICC informed that research would be conducted on "lighting technology for match officials and venues, hoping to reduce lost play due to poor light."

Consultation approval Coaches allowed on field during drinks breaks In another major decision, the ICC Board has approved a recommendation allowing head coaches or designated staff to enter the field during scheduled drinks intervals and consult their players in ODIs and T20Is. This practice has been common in franchise T20 leagues but was not allowed in international cricket until now. The move is expected to enhance strategic communication between coaches and players during matches.

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