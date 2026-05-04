Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty reprimanded by ICC: Here's why

The incident in question transpired when Bangladesh were batting. After being dismissed, Nigar threw her bat on the ground while leaving the field. She accepted her guilt and agreed to the punishment suggested by Supriya Rani Das, a member of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. As such, no formal hearing was required for this case.

Disciplinary action

Nigar adds 1 demerit point to her disciplinary record

Along with the reprimand, one demerit point has also been added to Nigar's disciplinary record. This is her first offense in 24 months. Level 1 breaches can result in an official reprimand, a fine of up to 50% of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. If a player accumulates four or more demerit points within 24 points, they are deemed suspension points, which could lead to a ban from future matches.