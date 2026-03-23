Sahibzada Farhan: ICC Men's Player of the Month (February 2026)

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has been adjudged the ICC Men's Player of the Month for February 2026. The recognition comes after his stellar performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Farhan was the highest run-scorer of the tournament, amassing a total of 383 runs in seven matches at an average of 76.60. He scored two tons as Pakistan played all their games in Sri Lanka.

Performance Farhan breaks records at T20 World Cup Farhan's performance at the World Cup was nothing short of phenomenal. He had a strike rate of 160.25 when the other Pakistan batters tanked. He also broke Virat Kohli's long-standing record for most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition (319). Farhan also became the second batter to score multiple T20 World Cup tons. He is the only one to do so in an edition.

Award 'Incredible feeling to win this award' According to the ICC, Farhan became the first male Pakistani player to achieve the monthly award since pacer Haris Rauf in November 2024. On winning the ICC award, Farhan said, "It's an incredible feeling to win this ICC award, especially for performances on the World Cup stage, where fans from all over the world are watching every moment. That makes it even more special."

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