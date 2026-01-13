ICC once again rejects BCB's request to move WC matches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has once again rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) request to move its matches outside India for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The decision was reportedly made during a video conference held on Tuesday afternoon, where both parties stood their ground on the matter. The BCB earlier reiterated its position of not traveling to India due to security concerns and requested that its matches be relocated.

Unyielding stance ICC stands firm on tournament itinerary The ICC, however, stood firm on its decision and asked the Bangladesh board to reconsider its position. A statement from the BCB said, "During the discussions, the BCB reaffirmed its position regarding the decision not to travel to India, citing security concerns." It also said that both parties agreed to continue discussions in search of possible solutions while prioritizing player safety.

Controversial release BCB's request follows Mustafizur Rahman's KKR release The BCB's request to shift the matches comes after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman from its 2026 Indian Premier League squad. The move came amid rising tensions between India and Bangladesh. The Bangladeshi government was enraged by the decision and subsequently banned the broadcast of IPL matches in their country.