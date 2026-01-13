T20 WC: ICC unlikely to shift venues despite Bangladesh's request

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is unlikely to accept Bangladesh 's request to change the venues for their 2026 ICC T20 World Cup matches in India. This stance follows a risk assessment report by the ICC, which determined that security concerns were low. The tournament is set to kick off on February 7, with Bangladesh scheduled to play four league-stage matches in India.

Security evaluation ICC's risk assessment report contradicts claims An ICC source recently told the PTI that the risk assessment report doesn't indicate any specific or direct threat to the Bangladesh team during their participation in the tournament. This finding contradicts earlier claims made by Asif Nazrul, an advisor to the Bangladesh sports ministry, who had said that pacer Mustafizur Rahman's inclusion in the team would contribute to the overall threat.

Venue confidence Security arrangements for T20 World Cup An anonymous ICC source told PTI, "It is important to clarify that the ICC's independent risk assessments, carried out by internationally recognized security experts, do not conclude that Bangladesh cannot play its scheduled matches in India." The source added that the overall security risk for the tournament has been assessed as low to moderate, consistent with the security risks associated with many major global sporting events.

BCB clarification BCB clarifies its stance on venue relocation The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has clarified its position on the matter. "The correspondence cited today by the Advisor for the Ministry of Youth & Sports was in reference to an internal communication between the BCB and the ICC's Security Department related to threat assessments for the Bangladesh team ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," it said. The board reiterated its request for relocation of matches outside India "in the interest of the team's security."

Assurance ICC's security planning The ICC source also emphasized that the current schedule is unlikely to change. "The ICC has full confidence in the security arrangements being developed in close collaboration with the BCCI and relevant local authorities, who have a strong and proven track record of safely delivering major international sporting events," they said. The source added that ICC's security planning is an ongoing process with participating members, including BCB, being consulted as part of this process.