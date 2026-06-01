ICC suspends Cricket Canada over corruption allegations: Details here
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended Cricket Canada from its membership with immediate effect. The decision was taken during a recent ICC Board meeting in Ahmedabad, India. The suspension comes after serious breaches of membership obligations were identified within the Canadian cricket governing body. The move follows a Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) documentary that alleged corruption within Cricket Canada's administration, including allegations of match manipulation and threats of violence involving some players and officials.
Player protection
ICC assures protection for Canadian players
Despite the suspension, the ICC has assured that it will take steps to protect Canadian players from the administrative issues plaguing their national body. The global governing body has confirmed that Canada's men's and women's national representative teams will remain eligible to participate in ICC events during this period. This decision was made keeping in mind the importance of safeguarding player interests amid governance concerns within Cricket Canada.
Financial oversight
Controlled funding to Cricket Canada
The ICC has also decided to continue financial support for Cricket Canada, but through a controlled funding mechanism supervised by ICC management. The funds can only be used for approved national team programs. The global governing body will set out a series of reinstatement conditions aimed at addressing the governance and administrative issues highlighted by its Board.
Information
Normalisation Committee to monitor progress
The ICC Normalisation Committee, supported by ICC management, will monitor the progress against these reinstatement conditions. The Board will only consider reinstating membership once it is satisfied that all conditions have been fully met.