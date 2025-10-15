Nepal, Oman secure spots in 2026 T20 World Cup: Details

Nepal and Oman have secured their spots in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup , set to take place in India and Sri Lanka. The two teams confirmed their qualification during the Super Six stage of the Asia-EAP Regional Final in Al Amerat. They will join India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States (US), West Indies (WI), Ireland (IRE), New Zealand (NZ), Pakistan (PAK), Canada, and Italy at the mega event.

Qualification details UAE's win over Samoa sealed Nepal, Oman's berth Nepal and Oman secured their places in the World Cup after UAE defeated Samoa by 77 runs. The win improved UAE's grip on the third qualifying spot in the standings. Three out of six teams will qualify for the 20-team World Cup, which will be held from February 6 to March 7, 2026. This will be the second time a 20-team format is used in a T20 World Cup, following its introduction in 2024.

Past performances Third World Cup appearance for Nepal and Oman This will be the third time Oman have qualified for the World Cup, having previously done so in 2016 and 2024. Similarly, Nepal has also qualified for the tournament for the third time after previous appearances in 2014 and 2024. Both teams are currently leading their respective groups in the Super Six stage of this qualifier tournament.