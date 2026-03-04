ICC T20I Rankings: Sahibzada Farhan challenges Abhishek Sharma's top spot

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan has moved up to the second spot in the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings, tightening the race for the top position. Farhan's stellar century against Sri Lanka at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup helped him gain a place and earn a new career-high rating. He is now just 26 points behind India's Abhishek Sharma, who continues to hold onto his No. 1 spot despite a slump in form.

Milestone Farhan's historic century against Sri Lanka Farhan made history by becoming the first player to smash two centuries in a single T20 World Cup. His hammered a brilliant 100 off just 60 balls against Sri Lanka in Pallakele. This innings helped Pakistan win the match but couldn't propel them to the semifinals. However, Farhan has been rewarded with a jump in the batting rankings, as he overtook England's Phil Salt (803).

Progress Kishan, Varma enter top 10 The latest rankings update also saw Indian players Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma make their way into the top 10 for T20I batters. Kishan's explosive knock against Pakistan at the ongoing T20 World Cup helped him reach the fourth spot. Varma, on the other hand, moved up a place to sixth with his consistent performances throughout the tournament.

