Sahibzada Farhan slams his 2nd T20 World Cup century: Stats

Pakistan cricket team batter Sahibzada Farhan has continued his rich vein of form in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . The star opener was on song against Sri Lanka in a crucial Super 8 Group 2 clash on Saturday. The match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, saw Farhan get to a century. Notably, this was his 2nd century of the ongoing tournament.

Information Farhan shares 176-run stand alongside Fakhar Zaman In what is a must-win clash for Pakistan in the race for semis, Farhan and fellow opener Fakhar Zaman set the tone with a majestic 176-run stand. Farhan then completed his century in the 19th over before being dismissed on 100 off 60 balls.

Vs Namibia Farhan had earlier slammed a ton against Namibia On February 18, Farhan became just the second Pakistani batter to hammer a hundred in an ICC T20 World Cup match. The star opener accomplished the feat against Namibia in his side's last league game of the 2026 edition at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club. Farhan returned unbeaten on 100 off 58 balls (11 fours, 4 sixes).

Do you know? Massive records made by Farhan Farhan has equaled former West Indies legend Chris Gayle in terms of hammering the most individual hundreds in the ICC T20 World Cup (2). Meanwhile, he is now the first batter to smash two hundreds in a single T20 World Cup edition.

Record Farhan breaks Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup record With his 37th run of the contest, Farhan broke the record for most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition. The right-handed batsman surpassed former Indian captain Virat Kohli's tally of 319 runs set in 2014. From six matches in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Kohli averaged 106.33 with the help of four fifties.

Do you know? 383 runs for Farhan in T20 World Cup 2026 Farhan slammed 5 sixes and 9 fours in his 60-ball 100 against Sri Lanka. He has raced to 383 runs from 7 matches (6 innings) in the 2026 T20 World Cup at 76.60. Besides two centuries, he also has 2 fifties under his belt.

Runs 3rd fifty-plus score versus Sri Lanka in T20Is Overall in T20Is, Farhan now owns 1,305 runs from 46 matches at 30.34. In addition to two tons, he has clobbered 10 fifties. His strike rate is 136.64, as per ESPNcricinfo. Against Sri Lanka, Farhan has smashed 296 runs from 7 matches at 49.33 (100s: 1, 50s: 2). He is now the first batter in PAK-SL T20Is to smash a century.

Do you know? Farhan and Fakhar share these partnership records Farhan and Fakhar now own the highest partnership in T20 World Cup history (176 runs) for any wicket. It's also the highest stand (any wicket) for Pakistan against Sri Lanka. This is also Pakistan's 3rd-highest stand in T20Is (any wicket).

Information 8th century for Farhan in T20s Overall in T20s, Farhan has bagged 4,988 runs from 164 matches (158 innings) at 34.16. This was his 8th century in T20s. He also has 32 fifties. His strike rate is 137.71.