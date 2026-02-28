Sahibzada Farhan breaks Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup record: Details

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has broken the record for most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition. He achieved this feat during the Super Eight match against Sri Lanka on Saturday. The right-handed batsman surpassed former Indian captain Virat Kohli 's tally of 319 runs set in 2014, becoming the tournament's leading run-scorer with his 37th run of the contest.

Record-breaking innings Farhan surpasses Kohli's record Farhan began the match against Sri Lanka needing 37 runs to break Kohli's long-standing record. He came close in the fifth over, hitting a six and a four off Dushmantha Chameera. The batsman then equaled Kohli's record on the last ball of that over before surpassing it with a four off Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka in the sixth over.

Past achievements A look at Kohli's record-setting run in 2014 Kohli had set the record for most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition with his 319-run haul in 2014. From six matches, Kohli averaged 106.33 with the help of four fifties. He struck at 129.14, as per ESPNcricinfo. His stellar performance had taken India to the final of that tournament, where they lost to Sri Lanka.

Knock Farhan smashes 100 as Pakistan get to 212/8 In what is a must-win clash for Pakistan in the race for semis, Farhan and fellow opener Fakhar Zaman set the tone with a majestic 176-run stand. Farhan then completed his century in the 19th over before being dismissed on 100 off 60 balls. Pakistan went on to get a score of 212/8, collapsing at the back end of their innings.

