Sahibzada Farhan becomes second Pakistani with T20 WC hundred: Stats 

In a historic moment, Sahibzada Farhan has become just the second Pakistani batter to hammer a hundred in an ICC T20 World Cup match. The star opener accomplished the feat against Namibia in his side's last league game of the 2026 edition at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club. Farhan batted with great intent and scored runs all over the park. Here are his stats.

Knock A fine hand from Farhan Farhan returned unbeaten on 100 off 58 balls (11 fours, 4 sixes). His knock featured several vital partnerships. After a 40-run first-wicket partnership with Saim Ayub (14), Farhan added another 67 runs with captain Salman Ali Agha (38). However, it was his unbeaten 81-run stand with Shadab Khan (36*) that propelled Pakistan to a total of 199/3 batting first.

Elite list Farhan joins these names As per ESPNcricinfo, Ahmed Shehzad is the only other Pakistani with a T20 WC hundred, having tallied 111* vs Bangladesh in 2014. Notably, Farhan's century makes him the third player to score a hundred in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, following Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka and Canada's Yuvraj Samra. Notably, all three centuries have been scored by openers.

Stats Maiden T20I hundred for Farhan This was also Farhan's maiden hundred in the T20I format, as he also boasts nine fifties. Earlier in the tourney, Farhan completed 1,000 runs in the format. The 29-year-old, who has risen to prominence, now has 1,142 runs from 43 T20Is at an average of 27.85. His tally includes a strike rate of 134.35.

T20 WC 2026 First batter with this feat During his stay, Farhan became the first batter to complete 200 runs in the ongoing tourney. He has racked up 220 runs from four games at an average of 73.33. His strike rate has been an impressive 164.17. His only other 50-plus score was a blazing 73 (41) against the USA in Match 12.