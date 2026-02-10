Sahibzada Farhan slams his ninth T20I fifty, completes 1,000 runs

Pakistan racked up 190/9 against the USA in Match 12 of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The Men in Green were powered by a blazing 73 (41) from opener Sahibzada Farhan. He continued to accelerate after Pakistan were down to 56/2. Farhan, who smashed his ninth T20I half-century, completed 1,000 runs in the format.

Knock Farhan slams 27-ball half-century Being invited to bat, Pakistan rode on a terrific start by Farhan and Saim Ayub. They added 54 runs in the Powerplay before Ayub departed. Salman Ali Agha's dismissal in the same over left Pakistan reeling at 56/2. Farhan then found support from Babar Azam, who scored no boundaries in his first 18 balls. The former completed his 27-ball half-century in the 10th over.

Finish Farhan departs for 73 Farhan continued to attack the USA bowlers, getting Pakistan past 100 in the 12th over. The partnership was finally broken by Mohammad Mohsin in the 15th over, with Babar departing. The next over saw spinner Harmeet Singh dismiss Farhan for 73 off 41 balls. His knock had 6 fours and 5 sixes. Pakistan were 143/4 with Farhan's dismissal.

Information 5 sixes in an innings According to Cricbuzz, Farhan now has the joint second-most sixes by a Pakistan batter in a T20 World Cup match. He is only behind Shoaib Malik, who smashed 6 maximums against Scotland in Sharjah in 2021.

