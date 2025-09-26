ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Analyzing India's strengths and weaknesses

The highly anticipated ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is all set to get underway on September 30. The tournament will begin with a match between hosts India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati, India. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur , India are one of the favorites to win the tournament. Notably, the Women in Blue are eyeing their maiden World Cup title. Here we analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the squad.

Past performances India eye maiden title on home soil India have previously hosted the Women's Cricket World Cup in 1978, 1997, and 2013 but has never won the tournament. The best performance in home WCs came in 1997, when they reached the semifinals before losing to Australia in New Delhi. This time around, India will be hoping to go one step further with a strong squad led by Harmanpreet.

Openers Openers have been in sensational form The team's opening partnership between vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal will be key to their success. Mandhana has been in sensational form since the 2022 tournament in New Zealand, where India finished fifth. As per ESPNcricinfo, she has since scored 2,100 runs at an average of 58.33 with eight centuries. No other batter has managed even 1,800 runs in this period. Meanwhile, the young Rawal has so far smashed 802 WODI runs at a stunning average of 50.12.

Middle order Middle order has also delivered consistently The Indian openers have been complimented by the middle order as well in recent games. The likes of Harmanpreet, Deepti Sharma, and Jemimah Rodrigues have been averaging over 38 while striking at 100-plus in WODIs this year. Meanwhile, Deepti has been at her all-round best as she has accumulated runs at a stunning 76.20 in 2025. Wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh has aced the finisher's role in 2025. Her strike rate of 130.26 is testimony of the same.

Spin attack A potent spin attack India's spin department is another major strength for the upcoming World Cup. The team has a mix of experience and youth, with players like Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, and N Sree Charani. Deepti and Rana have particularly been impressive this year, having scalped 17 and 21 wickets, respectively. As tracks in India and Sri Lanka are known for favor spinners, this quartet can be lethal.

Pacers Concerns in the fast bowling department Despite their strengths, India face some concerns in the bowling department. The pace attack lacks raw speed, which can backfire the team on batting-friendly tracks. While the veteran Renuka Singh (stress fracture) has recently returned from an injury, Arundhati Reddy can be expensive at times. Amanjot Kaur (back injury) is another pacer, who carries fitness concerns. Though Kranti Goud has been a revelation, she has just seven WODIs under her belt.