Sai Sudharsan gets to his eighth FC hundred: Details 

Sai Sudharsan scored a patient century to keep India A in the hunt for a daunting 412-run target against Australia A in the second unofficial Test in Lucknow. The left-handed batsman reached his hundred off 170 balls, hitting nine fours and a six along the way. This was his eighth First-Class century and came just a day after he was named in India's Test squad for the upcoming West Indies series. Here are further details.

First innings contribution Sudharsan's back-to-back contributions In the first innings, Sudharsan was India A's top scorer with a fluent 75. His performance had prevented an early collapse and has been instrumental in keeping India A afloat in this match. The left-hander's back-to-back contributions have highlighted both his form and temperament at a crucial juncture of his career. Sudharsan powered the run chase alongside fellow centurion KL Rahul as India A were well placed at 267/4 at the time of his dismissal.

Career Third successive score of 70-plus Sudharsan fell to Corey Rocchiccioli right after getting his hundred. He made 100 off 172 balls, a knock laced with nine fours and a six. This was his third successive 70-plus score as the southpaw had hit 73 in the opening game besides the 75 in India's first innings of the ongoing affair. This was his eighth hundred in First-Class cricket as he also boasts eight fifties, as per ESPNcricinfo.