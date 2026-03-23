Arundhati Reddy: ICC Women's Player of the Month (February 2026)

Indian pacer Arundhati Reddy has been adjudged the ICC Women's Player of the Month for February 2026. Reddy won the prestigious award after a stellar performance that helped India clinch a historic WT20I series victory against hosts Australia. She bagged the most wickets in the three-match series, finishing with eight scalps at an average of 10.87 and an economy rate of 7.25.

Award acceptance 'Beating Australia on their home ground is never easy' Expressing her delight at receiving the award, Reddy said, "It's a real honor to be named ICC Player of the Month, and even more special knowing I was able to contribute to a T20I series win in Australia." She added that beating Australia on their home ground is never easy and makes this award even more special.

Performance Reddy's stellar performance Reddy made an immediate impact in the first WT20I in Sydney, claiming a career-best 4/22 and winning the Player of the Match award. She continued her good form with figures of 2/30 in Canberra and 2/35 in Adelaide. Her stellar performances were instrumental as India won their first-ever WT20I series win Down Under since 2016.

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Upcoming challenges Reddy optimistic about India's chances at T20 WC Reddy's award comes as a major boost for Team India, which is gearing up for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup scheduled in England, starting June 12. The pacer said, "This series win has given our team a huge boost of confidence as we build toward the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales this summer." She expressed optimism about their well-balanced squad and believes they will be a team to watch.

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