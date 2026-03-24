Deepti Sharma is now the third-ranked bowler and all-rounder

ICC WT20I Rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma rise

By Parth Dhall 03:13 pm Mar 24, 202603:13 pm

What's the story

India's Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma have climbed up in the latest ICC Women's T20I Rankings. The update, released on Tuesday, saw skipper Harmanpreet rise to 14th place in the batting rankings. And Deepti Sharma has gained a place to become the third-ranked all-rounder. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana retained her second spot in the batting rankings. Here are further details.