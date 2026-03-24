ICC WT20I Rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma rise
What's the story
India's Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma have climbed up in the latest ICC Women's T20I Rankings. The update, released on Tuesday, saw skipper Harmanpreet rise to 14th place in the batting rankings. And Deepti Sharma has gained a place to become the third-ranked all-rounder. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana retained her second spot in the batting rankings. Here are further details.
Rankings update
Harmanpreet and Mandhana climb up
As mentioned, Harmanpreet has moved a spot to 14th in the ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings. She has 638 rating points. In February, Harmanpreet led India to a record WT20I series win against hosts Australia. Mandhana, who smashed a match-winning 82 in the final game, continues to hold her second spot with 770 rating points. She is only behind Australia's Beth Mooney (793).
Deepti
Deepti's rise in bowling and all-rounder sections
Among WT20I all-rounders, India's Deepti Sharma has overtaken Australia's Ashleigh Gardner to reach the third spot. With 362 rating points, she is only behind Hayley Matthews (465) and Amelia Kerr (464). She also climbed to the third spot in the bowling rankings, only behind Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal and England's Sophie Ecclestone.