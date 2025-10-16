By the numbers: Iga Swiatek among top earners (prize money)  

Singles world number two, Iga Swiatek , recently made history by becoming the second-highest earner in terms of career prize money among active women's tennis players. According to WTA, the Polish player has now earned a whopping $42,945,490 in her career, surpassing Venus Williams 's total of $42,867,364. Serena Williams still holds the top spot with an incredible $94,816,730 earned during her illustrious 27-year career.

Earnings race Sabalenka close behind Swiatek The top three women in terms of prize money (all-time) are Serena, Venus, and Swiatek. Aryna Sabalenka, the incumbent women's singles world number one, now occupies the fourth spot with a staggering $42,480,621. The two players will get another chance to increase their prize money at next month's WTA Finals in Riyadh, where a staggering $15.5 million will be up for grabs.

Prize money leaders Top 10 all-time prize money earners (WTA) According to WTA, the aforementioned players are followed by Aryna Sabalenka, Simona Halep ($40-plus million), Victoria Azarenka ($38.8 million), Maria Sharapova ($38.7 million), Petra Kvitova ($37.6 million), Caroline Wozniacki ($36.4 million), and Angelique Kerber ($32.5 million).

Form Swiatek's record-breaking year The 24-year-old Swiatek has had an incredible 2025, winning three titles. She won Wimbledon to claim her sixth Grand Slam title. Notably, Swiatek became the first Polish player to win The Championships. She has a whopping 61 wins to her name this season, the most on tour. She has a win-loss record of 61-15. All these victories have helped her earn $9,417,532 this year alone.