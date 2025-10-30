Women's WC semi-final: Can rain play spoilsport in India-Australia clash?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is set to witness a thrilling semi-final clash between India and Australia at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on October 30. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter, especially after South Africa's impressive 100-run victory over England in the first semi-final. However, there are concerns that rain could play spoilsport during this highly anticipated match-up. On this note, we decode the weather forecast of the game.

Team resilience India face Australia in 2nd semi-final Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, India have shown immense resilience throughout the tournament. Despite facing setbacks, they have managed to stay in contention for a spot in the finals. Now, they are up against Australia in what promises to be an exciting semi-final clash at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

Rain threat Weather forecast for October 30 The weather in Navi Mumbai has been unpredictable all week, and Thursday (October 30, 2025) is no different. Meteorological reports indicate light showers in the morning and overcast skies throughout the day. While the afternoon may clear up, sporadic rain could still disrupt play during this crucial semi-final encounter between India and Australia.

Match interruptions Rain disruptions have been common occurrence Rain disruptions have been a common occurrence in this tournament, where many matches have ended prematurely. India faced a similar fate in their last league match against New Zealand at the same venue, resulting in shortened innings and the application of DLS method. With such patterns continuing throughout the week, both ground staff and fans are hoping for uninterrupted play during this high-stakes semi-final clash between India and Australia.