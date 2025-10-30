West Indies seal 5th T20I bilateral series win against Bangladesh

West Indies secured the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh with a thrilling 14-run victory in the second match at Chattogram. The visitors posted a total of 149 runs, thanks to half-centuries from Shai Hope and Alick Athanaze. Despite a late collapse, they managed to defend their score successfully, securing the series win. Bangladesh managed a score of 135/8 in 20 overs. Notably, this was West Indies' 5th bilateral series win over Bangladesh in T20Is.

Match details Hope, Athanaze power WI with 105-run stand West Indies opted to bat first but lost Brandon King early in the second over. However, Hope and Athanaze put together a brilliant 105-run partnership, taking their side to 50/1 at the end of the PowerPlay. Athanaze was aggressive against spinners, hitting two sixes off Rishad Hossain and another one off Nasum Ahmed to mark his second T20I 50. Hope also reached his half-century soon after.

Late collapse WI lose momentum after fine start However, things went downhill for the visitors after Nasum Ahmed dismissed both Athanaze and Sherfane Rutherford off consecutive deliveries in the 12th over. Hope's dismissal in the next over added to their woes as they suffered a spectacular collapse, losing two more wickets in the 15th over. The West Indies innings ended on a whimper as they lost three wickets in the final over. Mustafizur Rahman claimed a three-fer for Bangladesh (3/21).

Match turnaround Bangladesh's chase starts on a slow note Bangladesh started their chase cautiously but lost Saif Hassan early after a chance offered by him was not taken by King in the second over. Litton Das came in and hit three fours off Jayden Seales before being dismissed by Akeal Hosein. The West Indies dropped another catch when Seales let Hridoy off the hook in the 11th over, while Tanzid Hasan Tamim progressed steadily with occasional boundaries.

Match conclusion Bangladesh collapse to lose 2nd successive match Bangladesh were well-placed at 100/3 after 15 overs but two quiet overs added to the pressure. The chase fell apart as Tanzid Hasan (61) and Jaker Ali were both dismissed in the 18th over. They lost their way further when Shamim Hossain fell in the penultimate over and when 21 runs were needed off the last over, they lost two more wickets while managing just six runs.

T20I series 5th bilateral T20I series win for WI against BAN As per ESPNcricinfo, this is now West Indies' 5th T20I series win against Bangladesh (bilaterals). Before this, the Windies beat Bangladesh 2-0 in a three-match series on home soil in 2022. In December 2018, West Indies had edged past the Tigers 2-1 on Bangladesh soil. Back in 2009 and 2012, West Indies overcame Bangladesh 1-0. On both occasions, it was a one-off T20I.