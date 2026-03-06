Sanju Samson breaks this T20 WC record of Rohit Sharma

In a stunning display of power hitting, Sanju Samson broke Rohit Sharma 's record for the most sixes by an Indian player in a single edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The wicket-keeper batsman achieved this feat during India's semi-final clash against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. He hit seven sixes in his innings, taking his tally to 16 for the tournament and surpassing Sharma's previous record of 15 sixes set in the last edition.

Match performance Samson's explosive knock powers India to mammoth total Samson's explosive batting helped India post a mammoth total of 253/7 in the semi-final. England managed 246/7 in response. He scored an impressive 89 runs off just 42 balls, hitting eight fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 211.90. Along with Ishan Kishan, who contributed with his own knock of 39 runs, the duo put on a solid partnership for the second wicket, taking India past the century mark within nine overs.

Record equaled Other records broken by Samson in the semi-final Samson also equaled Virat Kohli's record for the highest score by an Indian player in a knock-out game of the T20 World Cup. Kohli had scored an unbeaten 89 runs in the semi-final against West Indies at Wankhede Stadium during the 2016 edition. Overall, Samson has amassed 232 runs in four matches at a stunning average of 77.33 and strike rate of 201.53 with two half-centuries to his name.

