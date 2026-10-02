Here's how India have dominated Pakistan in T20Is
What's the story
The final of the men's cricket event at the 2026 Asian Games will see India take on Pakistan on Saturday, October 3. The match is scheduled to start at 10:00am IST at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. India reached the final after defeating Sri Lanka by a massive 124 runs in the semifinals. Pakistan also made it to the final by beating Bangladesh by six wickets in their semifinal clash. Here we look at the head-to-head record between them.
Rivalry
India's dominance over Pakistan
As per Cricinfo, the two teams have faced each other in 17 T20Is so far.
India have claimed 14 wins, including one in the 2007 T20 World Cup bowl-out.
Only three games have gone in Pakistan's favor.
When it comes to T20 World Cup encounters, the Men in Blue have defeated Pakistan eight times across nine meetings.
Pakistan's last international win over India came during the 2022 T20 Asia Cup.
Meeting
Their meeting earlier this year
Earlier this year, India and Pakistan met in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
Pakistan, electing to field first, challenged India with 18 overs of spin. However, Ishan Kishan's 40-ball 77 powered India to 175/7.
India then broke Pakistan's top order through Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.
Pakistan succumbed to spin thereafter, perishing for 114.
XIs
Here are the probable XIs
India (Probable XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah.
Pakistan (Probable XI): Sahibzada Farhan(c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim.