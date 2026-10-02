Here's how India have dominated Pakistan in T20Is 

As per Cricinfo, the two teams have faced each other in 17 T20Is so far.

India have claimed 14 wins, including one in the 2007 T20 World Cup bowl-out.

Only three games have gone in Pakistan's favor.

When it comes to T20 World Cup encounters, the Men in Blue have defeated Pakistan eight times across nine meetings.

Pakistan's last international win over India came during the 2022 T20 Asia Cup.