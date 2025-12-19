India vs SA, 5th T20I: Aiden Markram elects to field

India take on South Africa in the 5th and final T20I of the series at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on December 19. The hosts lead the series 2-1 after winning the first and third T20Is, while the Proteas stole a win in Mullanpur. The 4th T20I in Lucknow was abandoned due to dense fog. Here's the toss update and team news.

Pitch Pitch report and streaming details The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to aid batters. While the shot-making is easier, the longer boundary dimensions could cut short the runs. In Ahmedabad, players can finally get rid of the cold conditions. The weather is expected to be warmer here. Meanwhile, one can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on JioHotstar app/website (7:00pm IST).

Record A look at the H2H record Overall, in T20Is, the two teams have met each other 34 times in T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo. Team India has won 20 matches, with South Africa pocketing 13 wins (NR: 1). On Indian soil, the two sides have faced each other 15 times. The head-to-head record here is tied (7-7).

Do you know? India's T20I record in Ahmedabad Team India has played 7 T20Is at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. From these 7 matches, India own 5 wins and two defeats. This is SA's maiden outing in Ahmedabad.

Teams A look at the two teams South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman. India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.