Here's how India have fared versus WI in ODIs
What's the story
The Indian cricket team, led by Shubman Gill, will take on West Indies in a three-match ODI series from September 27 to October 3. The opening match of the series will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (September 27). As the two sides gear up for the exciting series, we look at the head-to-head record between them in ODI cricket.
Historical stats
Overall head-to-head record between India and West Indies
As per Cricinfo, the two teams have been involved in 142 ODI matches so far.
Tean India has won 72 of these games while the Men in Maroon have prevailed 64 times. This rivalry has also seen a couple of tied matches (NR: 4).
Meanwhile, Australia are the only side with more ODI wins versus WI (79).
India own the second-most ODI losses against the Caribbean team. With 73 defeats, Pakistan top this list.
Recent record
India's dominance in recent games
While the overall head-to-head record is competitive, India have dominated this rivalry in the recent past.
Since the start of 2013, the Men in Blue have won 26 of the 34 concluded ODIs against West Indies.
This includes just seven defeats and a tied match. Moreover, India have won each of their last 13 bilateral series against WI.
The latter last defeated India in an ODI series back in 2006.
Rivalry in India
WI's misery in India
West Indies's last ODI series win in India dates way back to 2002.
Overall, India have recorded 32 wins and 28 defeats against West Indies at home (1 tie).
However, since 2011, WI have won just five of the 23 ODIs in India against the hosts (17 losses, 1 tie).
Their last visit to India for a bilateral ODI series ended in a 0-3 whitewash in 2022.