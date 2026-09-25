Here's how India have fared versus WI in ODIs 

As per Cricinfo, the two teams have been involved in 142 ODI matches so far.

Tean India has won 72 of these games while the Men in Maroon have prevailed 64 times. This rivalry has also seen a couple of tied matches (NR: 4).

Meanwhile, Australia are the only side with more ODI wins versus WI (79).

India own the second-most ODI losses against the Caribbean team. With 73 defeats, Pakistan top this list.