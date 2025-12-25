3rd WT20I: Chamari Athapaththu urges Sri Lanka to improve batting

Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu has called on her team to step up their batting performance in the third Women's T20I against India . The match will be played at Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. After two back-to-back defeats in the five-match series, Sri Lanka are looking for a comeback. In the first two matches, they posted scores of 121 and 128 while batting first. Here are further details.

Improvement focus Athapaththu highlights need for improvement Athapaththu stressed on the need to improve their batting, especially in the middle order and finishing. "I feel we need to improve our batting a little bit, especially in our middle order and how we finish the game as a batting unit," she said to reporters on Thursday. The Sri Lankan captain also acknowledged that their power game isn't strong enough for this format of cricket.

Mutual respect Athapaththu praises Harmanpreet Kaur Athapaththu also praised her Indian counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur, calling her one of the best leaders in cricket. She said, "We are good friends... As a cricketer I know she is one of the best leaders because she is the girl who changed Indian cricket." The Sri Lankan captain recalled their time together during the Women's T20 Challenge and how Kaur managed people in the dressing room.

Series overview India's dominance in the series India have been dominant in both batting and bowling departments, winning the first two T20Is by eight wickets and seven wickets respectively. This is India's ninth victory in their last 11 T20Is against Sri Lanka. In both matches, different players have stepped up to lead the batting charge for India. The bowling unit has also been effective, with spinners restricting Sri Lanka's scores to 121/6 and 128/9 in two games.