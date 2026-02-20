Women's Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup: India A reach final

India A stormed into the final of the 2026 Women's Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup, thanks to an exceptional all-round performance by skipper Radha Yadav . The Indian team beat Sri Lanka A by five wickets in a semi-final match on Friday. After winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to bat first but were bundled out for a mere 118 runs.

Bowling brilliance Radha shines with 4 wickets Radha led the Indian bowling attack, returning impressive figures of 4/19. She was well supported by left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar and leg-spinner Prema Rawat, who took two wickets each. For Sri Lanka, opener Sanjana Kavindi top-scored with 31 runs. The Lankans were faring well at 71/2 in the 10th over but couldn't withstand the Indian spinners' onslaught. Their last eight wickets fell for just 47 runs.

Chase details How did the Indian innings pan out? In their chase of the modest target, India had a few hiccups, losing three wickets for just 84 runs at one stage. This included top-scorer Vrinda Dinesh, who scored 42 runs off just 20 balls (8 fours). However, Radha's unbeaten knock of 31 off just 18 balls with seven boundaries ensured India crossed the line comfortably in the 14th over.

