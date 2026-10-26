How will Team India manage bowlers' workload on NZ tour?
What's the story
India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has revealed a strategic plan to manage the team's workload during the ongoing New Zealand tour. The plan includes keeping a separate group of bowlers as back-ups for the two-match Test series against the Kiwis next month. The decision follows consideration of the demanding schedule in New Zealand, which includes five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Tests.
Schedule
Morkel discusses bowling combinations
The Test series will start on November 19, just four days after the conclusion of a five-match ODI series.
This tight schedule makes it essential for India to manage their players' workload effectively.
Ahead of the 3rd T20I in Wellington, Morkel said they would finalize their bowling combination as the date nears and after assessing New Zealand's conditions at this time of year.
Player focus
Arshdeep in the mix for Tests
Morkel has also backed Arshdeep Singh's credentials, saying he is a part of their potential bowling unit.
"On paper and in the back of our minds, there is a nice group of bowlers that can suit all conditions, and Arshdeep is definitely in that conversation," said Morkel.
He added that if needed with the red ball, he would be ready for it.
Preparation
India's strategy for the New Zealand tour
The Indian team has been working on its workload strategy for months, with some players already playing for the India A side to prepare them for red-ball cricket.
Morkel said every bowler knows what is expected of them in terms of workload and bowling.
He also explained that they will rotate bowlers during ODIs so they can get match practice, gradually preparing for Tests.
Strategy assurance
Bulletproof plan in place, says Morkel
Morkel assured that they have a "bulletproof plan" in place for the players.
He said, "We've got a bulletproof plan at the moment in terms of how we mapped everything out, but unfortunately, not everything always goes according to plan."
India will have a star-studded bowling attack in Tests. While Jasprit Bumrah will miss the ODI leg to focus on Tests, Mohammed Siraj will be raring to go.
Accompanying them would be Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep.
Information
India's Test squad for NZ tour
India's Test squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper)*, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj.