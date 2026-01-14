Here's why Ayush Badoni received a maiden ODI call-up  

Ayush Badoni's maiden call-up to the Indian cricket team for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand has been explained by batting coach Sitanshu Kotak. He said that Badoni's experience with the 'A' team and his ability to bowl four-five overs in every match were key reasons behind his selection. The 26-year-old was picked as a replacement for injured Washington Sundar.

Strategic choice Badoni's selection: A strategic move Kotak explained that Badoni's selection was a strategic move, considering the team's bowling requirements. He said, "Normally, no team would go with five bowlers. If we had an injured Washy and only five bowlers in the last game, who would have completed those overs?" This highlights how Badoni's ability to bowl 4-5 overs per match made him a valuable addition to the squad.

Performance analysis Badoni's recent form and bowling prowess Though Badoni's batting form has been average lately, with just one 50+ score in his last 10 competitive matches, he has excelled as a bowler. He has taken 10 wickets with his part-time off-spin in the same period. This includes a four-wicket haul against Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, showcasing his potential as an all-rounder for India.

Dedication recognized Delhi coach praises Badoni's dedication to bowling Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh also praised Badoni's dedication to improving his bowling over the past year. He said that Badoni was asked to bowl at least seven overs after every batting session, a routine he followed diligently. Singh added that this sustained effort has made Badoni a reliable off-spinner with sharper turn and new variations like the carrom ball and arm ball.