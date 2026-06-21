India-Ireland T20I series to be played in Belfast: Details here
What's the story
Cricket Ireland has confirmed that the upcoming men's T20I series against India will be hosted at Stormont, Belfast. The matches are scheduled for June 26 and 28. This decision comes after a comprehensive security review in Belfast, following recent civil unrest in the city. CI had consulted with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) over these concerns.
Safety assurance
Safety and well-being top priority
CI has assured that the safety and well-being of everyone involved in the series is its top priority. The organization is working closely with PSNI, venue management, and security partners to ensure all necessary measures are in place for a safe and successful staging of both matches. The current assessment does not indicate any specific threat to the matches or those attending them.
Pre-match preparations
CI urges supporters to stay updated
CI is keeping a close eye on developments leading up to the fixtures. They have received intelligence indicating no plans for protests or demonstrations that could disrupt either match day. The organization has urged supporters attending the matches to keep an eye on official Cricket Ireland channels for any event updates and allow extra travel time if needed.
Team history
Details of India's tour
India usually plays their matches at Malahide Cricket Club Ground, Dublin. According to Cricbuzz, this will be their first T20I series in Belfast. The team is scheduled to fly to Belfast via London on June 23. Players and coaching staff will travel from different locations, including Mumbai and Chennai. This series marks a new chapter for Indian cricket with Shreyas Iyer as captain. It remains to be seen if teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes his debut.