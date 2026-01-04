India gearing up to host 2036 Olympics, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that "India is preparing with full strength" to host the 2036 Olympic Games. The announcement was made during a video conference at the inaugural function of the 72nd National Volleyball Championship in Varanasi. Modi also revealed that India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games , further cementing the country's growing prominence in international sports.

Sports milestones India's recent international sporting events Modi highlighted India's achievements in hosting major international sporting events over the past decade. He mentioned that more than 20 such events have been organized across different Indian cities, including the Under-17 FIFA World Cup, the Hockey World Cup, and major chess tournaments. These accomplishments reflect India's growing capability and commitment to hosting global sporting events.

Championship details National Volleyball Championship: A platform for athletic talent The National Volleyball Championship, from January 4 to 11, will see participation from over 1,000 players across India. A recent release stated that the tournament is expected to highlight the "best of competition, sportsmanship, and talent in Indian volleyball." "Hosting the National Volleyball Tournament in Varanasi underscores the growing emphasis on strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting athletic development in the city," it added.