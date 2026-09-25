A look at India's iconic partnerships in ODIs (any wicket)
What's the story
Over the years, India have set several records in One-Day Internationals. According to Cricinfo, they are among the two sides to have recorded multiple 300-plus stands in ODI history. And they reached the landmark in the same year. Interestingly, both these iconic stands involve Rahul Dravid. On this note, we take a look at India's iconic partnership in ODIs.
#1
Tendulkar-Dravid: 331 runs vs New Zealand, Hyderabad, 1999
Two of the greatest batters stitched together India's highest ODI stand in 1999.
In the 2nd ODI against Zealand in Hyderabad, India racked up 376/2 in 50 overs. Sachin Tendulkar and Dravid did the bulk of the scoring, adding a mammoth 331 runs.
While the Master Blaster returned unbeaten on 186 (150), Dravid struck a fine 153 off as many balls.
#2
Ganguly-Dravid: 318 runs vs Sri Lanka, Taunton 1999
India's only other 300-plus stand came earlier that year.
Sourav Ganguly and Dravid formed a 318-run partnership against Sri Lanka in the 1999 ICC World Cup in Taunton. This remains the second-highest ODI World Cup partnership.
Ganguly hammered a record-breaking 183 (158), while Dravid smashed 145 off 129 balls.
India, who were 324/1 at one stage, settled for 373/6 in 50 overs.
#3
Kohli-Ishan: 290 runs vs Bangladesh, Chattogram, 2022
In 2022, star batters Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan added a 290-run stand against Bangladesh in Chattogram.
Ishan scripted history with an incredible, record-breaking double century. He smashed a blistering 210 (131), recording the fastest-ever double-century in the format.
Such was the impact that Kohli's 113 off 91 balls was overshadowed. India racked up a mammoth 409/8 and won by 227 runs.
#4
Yuvraj-Dhoni: 256 vs England, Cuttack, 2017
This one is straight from the classics that adorned Indian cricket.
In the 2017 Cuttack ODI against England, India suffered a top-order collapse (25/3 in 4.4 overs).
In came Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni, both of them well past their primes. What followed was a glimpse of their 2000s masterclass.
They added 256 runs, with Yuvraj scoring a career-best 150 (127). Dhoni unleashed his beast mode at the death, scoring 134 (122).