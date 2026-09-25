A look at India's iconic partnerships in ODIs (any wicket)

Two of the greatest batters stitched together India's highest ODI stand in 1999.

In the 2nd ODI against Zealand in Hyderabad, India racked up 376/2 in 50 overs. Sachin Tendulkar and Dravid did the bulk of the scoring, adding a mammoth 331 runs.

While the Master Blaster returned unbeaten on 186 (150), Dravid struck a fine 153 off as many balls.