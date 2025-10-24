What is India's ODI record at the SCG? 

The iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will host the final ODI of the 2025 series between Australia and India on Saturday (October 25). The hosts have already clinched a 2-0 lead after victories in Perth and Adelaide. Despite boasting a star-studded batting line-up, India have struggled in the series. On this note, we look at India's ODI record at the iconic SCG.

Stats 5 ODI wins at the venue As per ESPNcricinfo, Team India has returned with five wins across 21 concluded ODIs at the SCG. The remaining 16 games have gone in the opposition's favor. Their last win here came in January 2016, as the team has lost three games here thereafter. Meanwhile, three of India's ODI wins at SCG have come in neutral games. Against Australia, they have just two wins and 16 defeats at the venue.

Performers Performance of active Indian players at SCG Rohit Sharma has scored 333 runs across five ODIs on this ground at an average of 66.60. Virat Kohli, who bagged ducks in the first two ODIs, averages a poor 24.33 at SCG in the format (7 innings). KL Rahul played a 76-run knock here in 2020. Kuldeep Yadav took 2/54 in his only ODI outing at the venue.

Historical trends What does the recent record state? Teams batting first have emerged victorious in each of the last nine ODIs at the SCG. The streak started back to 2016 and includes several matches where Australia have defeated other teams by significant margins. For example, in February 2024, Australia beat West Indies by 83 runs after posting a score of 258/9. Similarly, they defeated England by 72 runs in November 2022 with an impressive total of 280/8.