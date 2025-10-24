Listing players with most POTM awards in Women's ODIs

India have cruised to the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 after defeating New Zealand by 53 runs via the DLS method on Thursday. The match, which took place in Navi Mumbai, was marked by stellar performances from Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, both of whom scored centuries. Meanwhile, Mandhana was named the Player of the Match for her 109 off 95 balls. On this note, we list down the players with the most POTM awards in WODIs.

#1 Stafanie Taylor - 28 awards One of the greatest all-rounders to have graced the game, Stafanie Taylor of West Indies tops this list as she boasts 28 such honors. Taylor is the only player to score over 5,000 runs in WODIs besides taking 100-plus wickets. The fourth-highest run-getter in WODIs, Taylor boasts 5,873 runs from 170 WODIs at 42.25 with the help of seven tons and 41 fifties. With the ball, the off-spinner has scalped 155 wickets at 22.22. This includes five four-wicket hauls.

#2 Mithali Raj - 20 awards Indian legend Mithali Raj, the highest run-scorer in women's ODIs, is second on this list with 20 POTM awards. She finished with 7,805 runs from 232 ODIs at a formidable average of 50.68. The former Indian skipper hammered seven centuries and 64 fifties in the format. Notably, no other batter has even gotten past 6,000 WODI runs to date.