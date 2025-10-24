Billups, Rozier arrested for involvement in NBA gambling scandal: Details

Chauncey Billups, head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, and Terry Rozier, a guard for the Miami Heat, have been arrested in connection with two major gambling operations. The schemes were run by organized crime families and involved leaking confidential information about NBA players as well as rigging high-stakes poker games. Billups was charged with conspiracy to fix high-stakes card games associated with La Cosa Nostra crime families.

Allegations against Rozier Rozier implicated in separate scheme Rozier was implicated in a separate scheme where he allegedly exploited confidential information about players to win bets on NBA games. Both Billups and Rozier have been charged with money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Former NBA assistant coach and player Damon Jones has also been charged for his involvement in both schemes.

Scale of fraud Billups and Rozier's NBA earnings FBI Director Kash Patel described the alleged fraud as "mind boggling," noting it involved tens of millions of dollars over a multi-year investigation. Despite these allegations, the athletes' earnings on the court far exceed any potential gains from these schemes. Billups, a Basketball Hall of Fame inductee last year, earned about $106 million during his 17-year career while Rozier made around $160 million playing for Boston, Miami and Charlotte.

NBA response NBA places Billups, Rozier on leave The NBA has taken these allegations seriously and placed both Billups and Rozier on leave from their respective teams. The league also said it is cooperating with authorities in the investigation. "We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority," an NBA statement read.

Court proceedings Rozier appeared in federal court hours after arrest Rozier appeared in a federal court in Orlando, Florida, hours after his arrest. He was seen wearing a Charlotte Hornets hoodie with handcuffs and shackles. Billups, on the other hand, appeared before a judge in Portland, Oregon. Both men were ordered to be released from custody under certain conditions.