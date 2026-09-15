Rishabh Pant back to ODIs? Big questions before squad announcement

Pant's poor IPL form had cost him the Test vice-captaincy and a spot in the ODI side. However, with Ishan Kishan in Japan for the Asian Games, Pant could be considered for the 15-member squad.

Pant last played an ODI in August 2024 during the Sri Lanka series.

However, KL Rahul is likely to be the first-choice ODI keeper and Shubman Gill's deputy, with Shreyas Iyer on T20I duties.