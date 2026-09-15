Rishabh Pant back to ODIs? Big questions before squad announcement
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming home series against West Indies. The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, will be meeting in Delhi on Wednesday. According to PTI, the focus will be on Rishabh Pant's potential return to white-ball cricket and Hardik Pandya's fitness ahead of the series.
Selection challenges
Will Pant return for WI series?
Pant's poor IPL form had cost him the Test vice-captaincy and a spot in the ODI side. However, with Ishan Kishan in Japan for the Asian Games, Pant could be considered for the 15-member squad.
Pant last played an ODI in August 2024 during the Sri Lanka series.
However, KL Rahul is likely to be the first-choice ODI keeper and Shubman Gill's deputy, with Shreyas Iyer on T20I duties.
Squad adjustments
Gaikwad, Patidar likely to fill middle-order slots
With Iyer on Asian Games duty, Ruturaj Gaikwad is likely to take the No. 4 spot in the line-up after skipper Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli. And Yashasvi Jaiswal will be the reserve opener
The PTI report added that Rajat Patidar could be considered to fill the middle-order batter's role.
Both Gaikwad and Patidar will also feature for India A against Australia A after the West Indies ODIs, with Gaikwad leading the team.
Information
What about Hardik Pandya?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to return to competitive cricket on September 20 after being named for India A's three-match ODI series against Australia A from October 6. Hardik, who hasn't played competitive cricket since IPL 2026, is likely to play against West Indies.
Squad updates
Jadeja could return; Siraj set to make comeback
Ravindra Jadeja, who was left out of the ODI series in England, could be recalled as Harsh Dubey got injured during Central Zone's semi-final against East Zone in the recent Duleep Trophy.
Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj is set to return after being rested for the last series. He will join Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, and Prince Yadav in the squad.
Jasprit Bumrah won't be available due to his Asian Games commitment.