India vs Sri Lanka: Delhi ODI shifted to Visakhapatnam
What's the story
The first ODI of the upcoming India-Sri Lanka series, originally scheduled for New Delhi on December 13, will now be played in Visakhapatnam. The decision comes after a request from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), which cited concerns over pollution levels in the capital and ongoing renovation work at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Here are further details.
Venue change
DDCA concerned about pollution levels in Delhi
The DDCA had approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with a request to shift the venue.
The association was particularly worried about Delhi's air quality during December, a time when pollution levels are usually high.
They also wanted to avoid a repeat of the problems faced during India's Test against Sri Lanka in December 2017, when visiting players suffered due to pollution.
Twitter Post
Official update
🚨 News 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2026
First ODI between India and Sri Lanka to be held on December 13 shifted from Delhi to Visakhapatnam
More details 🔽 | #TeamIndia | #INDvSL | @mflone_ https://t.co/P9wJkuYdtJ
Official announcement
BCCI confirms venue change
The BCCI confirmed the venue change in an official statement.
"The venue change has been made following a request from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), in view of the potential weather disruption and the proposed renovation work at the stadium," it said.
The match will now be played at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 13, 2026.
Series schedule
Schedule of ODI and T20I series
The ODI series will continue with the second match in Bengaluru on December 18 and the third in Ahmedabad on December 19.
This will be followed by a three-match T20I series, with the opener in Rajkot on December 22, the second in Cuttack on December 24, and the third in Pune on December 27.