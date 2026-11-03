India-Sri Lanka Delhi ODI likely to be shifted: Here's why
What's the story
The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka on December 13 is likely to be moved out of New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. According to a Cricbuzz report, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to shift the game, citing concerns over pollution levels and ongoing renovation work at the venue. Here are further details.
Reasoning
DDCA requests BCCI to shift match
The DDCA has reportedly written to the BCCI, expressing its inability to host the match on the scheduled date.
Sources say that one of the main reasons for this request is Delhi's notorious pollution levels during this time of year.
Last December, the national capital recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 351, with similar readings observed on Monday (November 2).
Safety 1st
Test match incident raises concerns
A source familiar with the developments told Cricbuzz, "More than the renovation work, we want the match to be moved because of AQI in Delhi."
The decision comes after an incident during a Test match between India and Sri Lanka in December 2017 when some Sri Lankan players fell ill due to poor air quality.
The association has also requested another game sometime next year.
Schedule adjustments
BCCI initially denied reports of venue change
Initially, the BCCI had denied reports of the match being moved out, with secretary Devajit Saikia firmly rejecting any plans to shift the game.
However, with DDCA now requesting a venue change, it seems likely that the board may have no choice but to comply.
This match was supposed to be the first of three ODIs in this series, with two others scheduled for Bengaluru on December 16 and Ahmedabad on December 19.
Renovation timeline
Stadium undergoing major redevelopment
The Arun Jaitley Stadium is undergoing major redevelopment, including replacing the existing outfield with a sand-based surface. The upgrade is aimed at improving drainage and reducing waterlogging on the field.
However, this renovation work is likely to keep the stadium out of action for cricket until IPL 2027.
A source familiar with the project told The Hindu that it would take around four months to complete.