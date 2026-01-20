South Africa to host India for five WT20Is in April

India are set to travel to South Africa for a five-match Women's T20I series in April this year. As confirmed by Cricket South Africa (CSA), the matches will be played in Durban, Johannesburg, and Benoni between April 17 and 27. The series will be pivotal for both teams ahead of the all-important 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup . Here are further details.

Preparation strategy Series to prepare South Africa for T20 World Cup This five-match series will be the final official assignment for both South Africa and India before the Women's T20 World Cup, which kicks off on June 12 in England. Enoch Nkwe, CSA's Director of National Teams and High Performance, said this series would be crucial for their preparation. "Facing a team of India's quality so close to a World Cup is exactly what the Proteas Women need at this stage of preparation," he added.

Upcoming matches International schedule of India, SA Before the WT20I series against India, South Africa will play a WT20I and WODI series against Pakistan (February-March). They will also tour New Zealand in March. Meanwhile, India will tour Australia for a multi-format series in February before heading to South Africa for the five-match WT20I series. After that, they have a three-match WT20I series lined up in England.

