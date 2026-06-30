What is India's record against England in T20Is?
What's the story
The Indian cricket team, under new captain Shreyas Iyer, is set to face a major challenge in the upcoming T20 series against England. The first match of this highly anticipated series will be played on July 1. After back-to-back losses to Ireland, Team India's morale has taken a hit. Now, defeating a strong England side on their home turf will be an uphill battle for the Men in Blue. On this note, we look at the head-to-head record between these two sides in T20I cricket.
Past encounters
Historic 1st encounter in 2007 T20 WC
The first-ever T20I match between India and England was played in 2007 during the inaugural T20 World Cup at Kingsmead, Durban. MS Dhoni led Team India while Paul Collingwood captained England. This historic match saw Yuvraj Singh hitting a record six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad's bowling, a moment that no cricket fan can ever forget. Indian put up a mammoth score of 218/4 and later won by 18 runs.
Statistical advantage
Team India leads head-to-head record
Since their first encounter, India and England have faced each other in a total of 30 T20I matches, as per ESPNcricinfo. Out of these, India have won 18 while England have emerged victorious on 12 occasions. Notably, the Indian team has won six of its last seven T20Is against the Brits. This includes a narrow seven-run win in the 2026 T20 World Cup semi-final.
Information
India's record on England soil
On England soil, the hosts have five wins and four defeats against the Indian side. The two teams have locked horns across four bilateral T20I series in England, winning two apiece. Meanwhile, India have won each of their last two bilateral T20I series against hosts England, in 2018 and 2022.