India and England have faced each other in a total of 30 T20Is (Image Source: X/@cricketcomau)

What is India's record against England in T20Is?

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:31 pm Jun 30, 202605:31 pm

What's the story

The Indian cricket team, under new captain Shreyas Iyer, is set to face a major challenge in the upcoming T20 series against England. The first match of this highly anticipated series will be played on July 1. After back-to-back losses to Ireland, Team India's morale has taken a hit. Now, defeating a strong England side on their home turf will be an uphill battle for the Men in Blue. On this note, we look at the head-to-head record between these two sides in T20I cricket.