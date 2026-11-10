3rd ODI abandoned as India gain unassailable lead over NZ
What's the story
The third ODI match between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton, has been washed out without a ball being bowled. Indian captain Shubman Gill had won the toss and opted to bowl earlier in the day. The match was supposed to be a 40-over-a-side contest for the sold-out crowd, but weather conditions had other plans. Here are further details.
Series implications
New Zealand on verge of series defeat
Having already lost the first two ODIs in Auckland and Wellington, the Black Caps can only hope for a 2-2 draw now with two games remaining at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval.
This puts New Zealand on the verge of their first home ODI series loss since 2019 against India.
The visitors had won that series 4-1, ending New Zealand's streak of winning 10 consecutive home ODI series.
Series impact
Rain gods have been merciless
Rain has been a constant companion in the ongoing ODI series between India and New Zealand.
The first two ODIs were also marred by rain, with the third match at Seddon Park abandoned without a single delivery being bowled.
According to Accuweather.com, there's a 100% chance of rain throughout the day with nearly 11.5 hours of precipitation expected.
Fan anticipation
Fans await the action
As the rain continued to pour, fans of both teams waited under umbrellas for the game to begin.
The ground staff had covered the run-up as well as the square and practice pitches in preparation for any possible break in weather conditions.
However, just when the toss was happening, it started drizzling again with dark clouds looming in the background.
Captain's remarks
Gill expresses his frustration
After winning the toss, Gill expressed his frustration over the persistent rain delays.
He said, "Quite frustrating on and off. Hopefully, if there's rain it continues raining. If there's no rain, hopefully it stops."
He also added that they were looking to repeat their performances from previous matches and do a little better with the bat today.