5 players to watch out for in India-West Indies ODIs
What's the story
India will kick off their three-match ODI series against the West Indies on September 27. The first match will be played in Thiruvananthapuram, followed by the second in Guwahati on September 30 and the final one in New Chandigarh on October 3. Despite the absence of a few first-choice players, India are favorites for this series. However, West Indies also boast some prominent talents who can stun the home team. On this note, we look at three players to watch out for in the series.
#1
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma scored a stunning hundred in his last ODI outing, against England, amid rumors of retirement.
The right-handed batter would like to further stamp his authority in the upcoming series.
Rohit has been an absolute beast as an opener in ODIs, having scored 9,865 runs in this regard with the help of 32 tons and 49 fifties (Average: 54.5).
#2
Virat Kohli
Indian batting talisman Virat Kohli's love affair against WI can determine the outcome of the series.
Across 41 ODI innings against them, Kohli has scored a whopping 2,261 runs at an average of 66.50.
No other batter has touched the 2,000-run mark against the Men in Maroon.
Kohli also owns the best average among players with at least 1,300 runs versus West Indies.
Notably, the star batter has scored nine ODI hundreds against West Indies.
#3
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav has had a tough run in Team India colors lately.
However, he enjoyed a stellar run with Yorkshire in his recent County stint.
Across five games in the One-Day Cup, the left-arm wrist-spinner claimed nine wickets at a fine economy of 4.46.
As most of the Caribbean players lack experience on Indian tracks, Kuldeep can give them a tough time.
#4
Shai Hope
West Indies skipper Shai Hope will have the onus to lead from the front.
One of the most consistent WI batters in ODI history, Hope averages a stunning 50.09 in the format.
Moreover, he has been sensational in ODI matches held in India, scoring 741 runs at an average of 74.10.
The home team would want to dent these numbers.
#5
Gudakesh Motie
Gudakesh Motie has emerged as West Indies's lead spinner in white-ball cricket.
He can restrict the run flow in the middle overs besides providing vital breakthroughs.
Moreover, his four ODI outings against Team India have resulted in eight wickets at a stunning economy rate of 4.20.
Though he has played just six ODIs in Asia, his attributes can challenge the Indian batters.