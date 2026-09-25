5 players to watch out for in India-West Indies ODIs

Indian batting talisman Virat Kohli's love affair against WI can determine the outcome of the series.

Across 41 ODI innings against them, Kohli has scored a whopping 2,261 runs at an average of 66.50.

No other batter has touched the 2,000-run mark against the Men in Maroon.

Kohli also owns the best average among players with at least 1,300 runs versus West Indies.

Notably, the star batter has scored nine ODI hundreds against West Indies.