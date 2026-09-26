Asian Games 2026: Indian women's kabaddi team defends gold medal

Sanju Devi, one of the standout players for India throughout the tournament, played a major role in helping her team withstand Iran's challenge in the medal decider.

The gold medal win has taken India's overall medal tally to 27 at the time of writing, including three golds, 11 silvers and 13 bronzes.

The Indian women's kabaddi team comprised Pooja, Raj Rani, Sonali Vishnu Shingate, Pushpa Bhavna Devi Ritu Sanju Devi Ritu Negi Manisha Kumari Pinki Roy Jyoti and Nikita.