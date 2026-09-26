Asian Games 2026: Indian women's kabaddi team defends gold medal
What's the story
The Indian women's kabaddi team has successfully defended its title at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan / Aichi Prefecture. The team clinched their third gold medal of the tournament after defeating Iran in a nail-biting final on Saturday. The match was a close contest, with India holding off a late surge from Iran to win 37-34 and add another gold to their medal tally.
Key player
Indian women's kabaddi team at Asiad 2026
Sanju Devi, one of the standout players for India throughout the tournament, played a major role in helping her team withstand Iran's challenge in the medal decider.
The gold medal win has taken India's overall medal tally to 27 at the time of writing, including three golds, 11 silvers and 13 bronzes.
The Indian women's kabaddi team comprised Pooja, Raj Rani, Sonali Vishnu Shingate, Pushpa Bhavna Devi Ritu Sanju Devi Ritu Negi Manisha Kumari Pinki Roy Jyoti and Nikita.
Medal tally
Other medals won by India earlier in the day
Earlier in the day, Sawan Barwal won silver in the men's marathon with a national record time of 2:11:37, ending India's 44-year wait for an Asian Games marathon medal.
India also secured silver in the women's 50m rifle three positions team event through Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen, and Vidarsa Vinod.
In squash, Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar won bronze after losing their mixed doubles semifinal against Hong Kong's Tang Ming Hong and Lee Ka Yi.