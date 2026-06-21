Listing Indian bowlers with this record in ODI cricket
What's the story
Star pacer Prasidh Krishna accomplished several records en route to his five-wicket haul in the third and final ODI against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He took his first wicket with his very first ball, and did not stop thereafter. The 30-year-old finished with five wickets for just 23 runs in his 8.2 overs as India recorded a comfortable win. On this note, we look at the Indian bowlers to trap each of the top five batters of the opposition in an ODI match.
#3
Prasidh Krishna vs Afghanistan, 2026
Krishna is the latest entrant on this list, thanks to his exploits in the aforementioned game. The pacer was nothing but sensational in the powerplay, as his first five overs resulted in just six runs and four wickets (2 maidens). The likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, and Darwish Rasooli fell to him in this phase. Krishna completed his fifer in the 45th over as he trapped centurion Hashmatullah Shahidi, who batted at four, to wrap up the innings.
#2
Mohammed Shami vs New Zealand, 2023
Mohammed Shami also achieved this rare feat with an incredible spell in the first semi-final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. His brilliant spell helped India defend 398 against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The pacer struck early, dismissing openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra within the powerplay. However, an 181-run stand between Kane Williamson (69) and Daryl Mitchell (134) rescued the Kiwis. Shami dismissed the former to break the partnership. In the same over, he removed Tom Latham as the wicket of Mitchell helped Shami complete his fifer. Shami ended with impressive figures of 7/57 runs in his 9.5 overs as New Zealand were bowled out for 327.
#1
Manoj Prabhakar vs Sri Lanka, 1994
Manoj Prabhakar was the first Indian bowler to dismiss the top five batsmen of an opposing team in an ODI. He achieved this against Sri Lanka in the 1994 Hyderabad ODI. The pacer was sensational with the new ball as none of SL's top-four batters - Roshan Mahanama, Aruna Gunawardena, Hashan Tillakaratne, and Aravinda de Silva - could score even 16 runs. Skipper Arjuna Ranatunga (98) was his final victim. Prabhakar's remarkable spell saw him claim 5/35 in his 10 overs, restricting Sri Lanka to a modest total of 226/7. India later won this game by seven wickets.