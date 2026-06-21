Prasidh Krishna achieved this feat against Afghanistan (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Listing Indian bowlers with this record in ODI cricket

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:19 pm Jun 21, 202601:19 pm

What's the story

Star pacer Prasidh Krishna accomplished several records en route to his five-wicket haul in the third and final ODI against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He took his first wicket with his very first ball, and did not stop thereafter. The 30-year-old finished with five wickets for just 23 runs in his 8.2 overs as India recorded a comfortable win. On this note, we look at the Indian bowlers to trap each of the top five batters of the opposition in an ODI match.